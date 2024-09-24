Supreme audit Institutions must ensure inclusive digital public infrastructure: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) said supreme audit institutions (SAI) had the unique responsibility and opportunity to ensure that digital public infrastructure was designed and implemented in a way that was inclusive and accessible to all.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of sixth Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institution (ASOSAI) Assembly, being organised by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, Ms. Murmu said the financial world was often beset by opaque accounting practices and in that setting, the role of independent supreme audit institutions was to see that public resources were managed efficiently and with the utmost integrity.

The President said audits and evaluations by such institutions not only safeguarded public funds but also enhanced public confidence in governance. Stating that in many parts of the world, women and vulnerable sections of the society had less access to digital technologies, fewer opportunities to develop digital skills, and were under-represented in the digital economy, she said the divide not only limited their ability to access essential services but also perpetuated inequality.

“This is where the role of SAIs becomes crucial. As auditors, they have the unique responsibility and opportunity to ensure that digital public infrastructure is designed and implemented in a way that is inclusive and accessible to all,” she said.

Ms. Murmu said the CAG had lived up to the expectations of the Constitution-makers by playing a key role in ensuring transparency and accountability in the country’s public finance. She said the mandate of public sector audits had expanded beyond traditional auditing to include assessing the effectiveness of public welfare schemes and projects, ensuring that they serve all citizens equitably.

In an increasingly technology-driven world, she said, more and more public services were being delivered using technology. Audit, therefore, needed to keep up with the technological evolution in order to be able to perform its oversight functions effectively.

“We are at a critical juncture where emerging digital technologies like artificial intelligence, data analytics, machine learning and geo-spatial technology are becoming the backbone of modern governance. Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) serves as the foundation to support and enhance the functioning of the digital economy and services provided to citizens. From digital identities to e-governance platforms, DPI has the potential to revolutionise the delivery of public services and goods, making them more accessible, efficient, and inclusive,” she said, as per a CAG release.

Welcoming the delegates, CAG of India Girish Chandra Murmu said ASOSAI had become a vital platform for knowledge-sharing, capacity-building, and collaboration among the member SAIs.

On the sidelines of the event, he held a bilateral meeting with Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi, Auditor-General of Malaysia, to explore potential collaboration in public sector auditing. He also met Einer Gorrissen, Director-General of the INTOSAI Development Initiative.

