‘Support given to stranded citizens in Iran’

The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the Indian Embassy in Iran is taking care of citizens stranded there, including 860 fishermen, due to COVID-19.

However, a Bench led by Justice N.V. Ramana took into consideration a submission made by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan that the fishermen were unable to procure supplies because of non-payment of bills.

The court directed the Centre to look into the grievance and address it.