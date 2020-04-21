National

‘Support given to stranded citizens in Iran’

Petition by Nagapattinam resident seeks a direction to government for their immediate evacuation

The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the Indian Embassy in Iran is taking care of citizens stranded there, including 860 fishermen, due to COVID-19.

However, a Bench led by Justice N.V. Ramana took into consideration a submission made by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan that the fishermen were unable to procure supplies because of non-payment of bills.

The court directed the Centre to look into the grievance and address it.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 21, 2020 10:29:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/support-given-to-stranded-citizens-in-iran/article31399661.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY