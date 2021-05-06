Supplied 730 MT oxygen to Delhi on May 5, Centre tells Supreme Court

The SC on May 5 ordered the Centre to prepare a "comprehensive plan" for the supply of 700 MT of life-saving oxygen to Delhi on a daily basis

The Centre on May 6 told the Supreme Court that it has complied with its order and instead of 700 MT oxygen, it ensured a supply of 730 MT to Delhi for treating COVID-19 patients.

The apex court, while staying contempt proceedings initiated by Delhi High Court against Central government officials for non-compliance of direction to supply 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi, had sought an answer from the Centre on May 6 morning.

A Bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and M.R. Shah was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that a survey was conducted in 56 major hospitals of the national capital on May 4 and it revealed that they had significant stock of liquid medical oxygen (LMO).

While granting the stay on contempt against the officials, the top court on May 5 had made clear that it was not stopping the high court from monitoring COVID-19 management related issues.

It had also directed a meeting, even virtually, between officials of the Centre and Delhi government by last evening to discuss various aspects of augmenting the oxygen supply to the national capital.