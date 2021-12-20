Supplement literacy efforts, says Venkaiah

New Delhi

20 December 2021 05:04 IST

India still has the largest number of illiterate persons in the world, he says

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urged all stakeholders, including the private sector, to supplement the government’s efforts in the field of adult education and skills training.Stressing the need to make every adult literate, he called for focus on digital and financial literacy among the people.

Mr. Naidu said it was disappointing that despite making great progress in fields like IT and digitisation, India still has the largest number of illiterate persons in the world.

Advertising

Advertising