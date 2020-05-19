Super cyclone Amphan 480 km away from Odisha

NEW DELHI:

It is likely to cross West Bengal–Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatiya Islands close to Sundarbans during Wednesday morning

The super cyclone Amphan hovering over the West Central Bay of Bengal on Tuesday is continuing on a north-northeastwards track and is about 480 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha), 630 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 750 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

“It is very likely to move north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal–Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to the Sundarbans during the afternoon/evening of 20th May 2020 with maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph,” the Ministry of Earth Sciences said in a press statement.

It has started drizzling in parts of Odisha and the wind speed remained within the range of 30-40 kmph as Amphan moved towards coast on Tuesday.

Collectors alerted

“The cyclone is moving along its projected path. Collectors of four districts — Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur — have been alerted about an increase in the intensity in rain. We are expecting wind speed in the range of 110 kmph to 120 kmph by Wednesday morning,” said Pradeep Jena, Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner, addressing a press conference here.

The government will carry out evacuation in five to six districts as there is warning about abnormal tidal surge for the State. District administrations are persuading people to shift to safer place.

The government has already dispatched 15 units each of National Disaster Response Force and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force to different districts to stay prepared for any eventualities. Another five units each of the two disaster response forces have been kept in standby.

As many as 75 teams of Odisha Forest Development Corporation have been pre-positioned for tree-cutting while 340 gangs will carry out repair of power line in the event of damage to power infrastructure. For drinking water supplies, more than 800 vehicles loaded with tanks have been kept ready.

Wind speed to increase

Issuing a red alert, the IMD says the wind speed will gradually increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 75 to 85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph from Wednesday morning along and off the north Odisha coast (Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts). It will gradually increase to 100 to 110 kmph gusting to 125 kmph along and off the five districts of north Odisha.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning.

Balasore and Mayurbhanj will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from Wednesday to Thursday morning.