Super 30 founder pays tribute to Ramanujan

Anand Kumar, founder of the Super 30 programme that helps underprivileged students, has dedicated an upcoming biopic on himself to legendary mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. He was speaking at a meeting to commemorate the 130th birth anniversary of Ramanujan on Friday.

The biopic, starring Hrithik Roshan, is scheduled to be released on November 23, 2018. “It will be a small tribute from my side,” Mr. Kumar said.

He also added that the director of the film, Vikas Bahl, had tried to show how Mathematics teaching could be made more engaging for students.