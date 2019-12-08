National

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar to be main attraction at Republic Day function in U.S.

File photo of Anand Kumar.

File photo of Anand Kumar.   | Photo Credit: RANJAN RAHI

more-in

Super 30 trains 30 students from underprivileged backgrounds each year to crack the IIT entrance test.

The ‘Super 30’ fame mathematician Anand Kumar has been invited to a function on the eve of India’s Republic Day celebrations in New York in January, the organisation of non-resident Indians said in a statement.

The Federation of Indian Association (FIA), the organisers and the oldest organisation of the non-resident Indians, have planned a grand celebration, as the year 2020 also marks their 50th anniversary.

“FIA is also completing 50 years in 2020, so we decided on Anand Kumar’s name after a lot of deliberation, since the pioneering work he has done in the field of education is a matter of discussion across the world and makes every Indian proud,” FIA president Alok Kumar said in the statement on December 7.

He said that the film ‘Super 30’ was very popular in the U.S. and people watched it with great interest.

“People also want to meet him. We are happy that Anand Kumar has given his consent to be at the function,” he added.

Mr. Kumar’s ‘Super 30’ is a programme that nurtures for free, 30 students from underprivileged sections of society every year, for the prestigious IIT entrance test.

Actor Hrithik Roshan-starrer biopic on Mr. Kumar’s life was released in July.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
USA
entrance examination
engineering colleges
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2019 1:42:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/super-30-founder-anand-kumar-to-be-main-attraction-at-republic-day-function-in-us/article30236878.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY