Super 30 founder Anand Kumar to be main attraction at Republic Day function in U.S.

The ‘Super 30’ fame mathematician Anand Kumar has been invited to a function on the eve of India’s Republic Day celebrations in New York in January, the organisation of non-resident Indians said in a statement.

The Federation of Indian Association (FIA), the organisers and the oldest organisation of the non-resident Indians, have planned a grand celebration, as the year 2020 also marks their 50th anniversary.

“FIA is also completing 50 years in 2020, so we decided on Anand Kumar’s name after a lot of deliberation, since the pioneering work he has done in the field of education is a matter of discussion across the world and makes every Indian proud,” FIA president Alok Kumar said in the statement on December 7.

He said that the film ‘Super 30’ was very popular in the U.S. and people watched it with great interest.

“People also want to meet him. We are happy that Anand Kumar has given his consent to be at the function,” he added.

Mr. Kumar’s ‘Super 30’ is a programme that nurtures for free, 30 students from underprivileged sections of society every year, for the prestigious IIT entrance test.

Actor Hrithik Roshan-starrer biopic on Mr. Kumar’s life was released in July.