National

Sunny Deol’s poll spend crossed Election Commision limits

BJP MP Sunny Deol at Parliament House on June 19, 2019.

BJP MP Sunny Deol at Parliament House on June 19, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

BJP MP Sunny Deol’s 2019 Lok Sabha election related expenditure has been found to be in excess of the statutory limit of ₹70 lakh.

Mr. Deol, the BJP’s MP from Gurdaspur in Punjab, has reportedly spent ₹78,51,592 78 — around ₹8.51 lakh in excess.

Gurdaspur District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Vipul Ujjwal on Saturday told The Hindu “With regard to Mr. Sunny Deol, the amount we have reconciled during a recent account reconciliation meeting was found to be in excess of ₹70 Lakh. We compared the expenses of Mr. Deol with our ''shadow registers'' and found there were some gaps.”

“We have sent a report to Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) and it is for the higher authorities to take a further call,” said Mr. Ujwal.

A copy of the report has been sent to the Election Commission of India,” said Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S. Karuna Raju.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Other States National
political campaigns
political candidates
election
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 7:26:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sunny-deols-poll-spend-crossed-election-commision-limits/article28307146.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY