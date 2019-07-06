Sunny Deol’s poll spend crossed Election Commision limits

BJP MP Sunny Deol’s 2019 Lok Sabha election related expenditure has been found to be in excess of the statutory limit of ₹70 lakh.
Mr. Deol, the BJP’s MP from Gurdaspur in Punjab, has reportedly spent ₹78,51,592 78 — around ₹8.51 lakh in excess.
Gurdaspur District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Vipul Ujjwal on Saturday told The Hindu “With regard to Mr. Sunny Deol, the amount we have reconciled during a recent account reconciliation meeting was found to be in excess of ₹70 Lakh. We compared the expenses of Mr. Deol with our ''shadow registers'' and found there were some gaps.”
“We have sent a report to Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) and it is for the higher authorities to take a further call,” said Mr. Ujwal.
A copy of the report has been sent to the Election Commission of India,” said Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S. Karuna Raju.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor