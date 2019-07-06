Sunny Deol’s poll spend crossed Election Commision limits

BJP MP Sunny Deol’s 2019 Lok Sabha election related expenditure has been found to be in excess of the statutory limit of ₹70 lakh.

Mr. Deol, the BJP’s MP from Gurdaspur in Punjab, has reportedly spent ₹78,51,592 78 — around ₹8.51 lakh in excess.

Gurdaspur District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Vipul Ujjwal on Saturday told The Hindu “With regard to Mr. Sunny Deol, the amount we have reconciled during a recent account reconciliation meeting was found to be in excess of ₹70 Lakh. We compared the expenses of Mr. Deol with our ''shadow registers'' and found there were some gaps.”

“We have sent a report to Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) and it is for the higher authorities to take a further call,” said Mr. Ujwal.

A copy of the report has been sent to the Election Commission of India,” said Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S. Karuna Raju.