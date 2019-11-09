National

Sunni Waqf Board to seek review of Ayodhya verdict

Zafaryab Jilani, the lawyer who represented Sunni Waqf Board in Supreme Court, after the Bench delivered verdict in Ayodhya case.

Zafaryab Jilani, the lawyer who represented Sunni Waqf Board in Supreme Court, after the Bench delivered verdict in Ayodhya case.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The Supreme Court ordered the government to provide five acre land to Muslims and cleared the way to construct Ram Temple at the disputed site.

Expressing its dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court verdict that cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, the Sunni Waqf Board said on Saturday that it will seek a review of the judgment.

The apex court directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot at an alternative place to the Sunni Waqf Board, one of the parties in the decades long contentious dispute, for building a mosque.

“The Ayodhya verdict has a lot of contradictions. We will seek a review as we are not satisfied with the verdict,” the board’s lawyer Zafaryab Jilani said. It will take whatever legal recourse is possible, he added.

It is not just to give inner courtyard to other party, Mr. Jilani argued while appealing for peace and no protest.

Mr. Jilani, however, added that certain aspects of the judgment can help improve secular structure of country.

