Sunita Narain appointed to climate action group

Noted environmentalist Sunita Narain has been appointed to an international advisory group for climate action by Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation Per Olsson Fridh. The international group consists of experts who provide a “deep commitment and knowledge in the field”, said a statement issued after the announcement.

“I am happy that Sunita Narain of the Centre for Science and Environment has been appointed to the Minister’s international advisory group for environment, climate and biodiversity. Sunita’s broad and very relevant experience also includes a South Asian perspective with its many challenges,” said Swedish ambassador Klas Molin.

The group aims to “further strengthen” Swedish government’s attempts to address climate change and conserve biodiversity. “Strong global action on these issues is necessary for sustainable and equitable development, and to prevent conflicts and new pandemics,” said the statement.