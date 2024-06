Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was elected Rajya Sabha member on June 18.

The Returning Officer and Secretary, Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat, Jitendra Bhole announced her election to the Upper House. Ms. Pawar’s was the only application received for the post.

The only seat from Maharashtra had got vacant due to the resignation of NCP working president and former Union Minister Praful Patel.

