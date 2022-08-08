Summons to Mallikarjuna Kharge | Jairam Ramesh hits back at Venkaiah Naidu over his ‘no immunity from arrests for MPs when House is in progress’ remarks

“Issuing of summons by ED or any law-enforcing agencies to any MP, much less the LoP (Mallikarjun Kharge), when the Parliament is in session, is an outright affront to the sacred institution of Parliament and Parliamentarians,” the Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha said

Congress Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh issued a statement on Monday on summons to the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge in the middle of Parliament’s working hours.

"On 5 August, 2022, an observation was made by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha the thrust of which was Parliamentary privileges are not available in criminal cases. Here, it is to be noted that there is no dispute whatsoever on the well-established position that privileges are not available in criminal cases which was upheld by the Supreme Court in K. Ananda Nambiar and R. Umanath vs Chief Secretary to Government of Madras (AIR 1966 SC 657). The point of contention is not on this aspect. In the National Herald case, firstly, LoP is not the accused," Mr. Ramesh said.

The Congress leader added: “Furthermore, on 4 August, 2022, the ED “summoned” him requiring that his invariable presence at the premises of YIL [Young Indian Limited] for the purpose of conducting search in his presence and recording his statement.”

“In this context, attention is also drawn to Rule 229 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha and Rule 222A of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) provisions of which require that whenever a Member of Parliament is arrested on a criminal charge or for a criminal offence or is sentenced to imprisonment by a court or is detained under an executive order, the committing judge, magistrate or executive authority, an intimation in this regard has to be immediately sent to Speaker Lok Sabha or Chairman Rajya Sabha as the case may be,” Mr. Ramesh said.

"Even though the House was in session, LoP adhered to the summons and accordingly went to the Young India office in which premises he was required to be present for as long as eight and a half hours. Notwithstanding this fact, in such matters, issuing of summons in such matters, issuing of summons by ED or any law-enforcing agencies to any MP much less the Leader of Opposition when the Parliament is in session, is an outright affront to the sacred institution of Parliament and Parliamentarians," Mr. Ramesh said.