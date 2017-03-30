National

Summer is here!

The country is bracing itself for a scorching summer with temperatures in several States going up over the past week.

The summer months of March-May last year were 1.36°C higher than the historical average, making it the second warmest since 1901.

All aboard: Business rivalries are put aside as shopkeepers and roadside hawkers get together for a game of carrom under the flyover in Gariahat, a hotspot for night-time sports.

Games under Kolkata’s Gariahat flyover

The high-rise apartment complex, Golden Kayaloram in Maradu in Ernakulam, was brought down in a haze of dust and debris last week. The demolition followed a Supreme Court order against this and three other illegal structures built by the Vembanad Lake that violated the Coastal Regulation Zone rules. The challenge before the demolition company was to implode the buildings without damaging an anganwadi hardly two metres away and apartment tower under construction nearby, and it achieved precisely that.

Maradu apartments demolition | Dust to dust: Down like dominoes

Wing it A villager of Khichan in Jodhpur district spreading jowar for migratory demoiselle cranes to feed on. Every winter, thousands of these birds arrive from Mongolia, and the villagers are on their toes to ensure their well-being and to guard them from dogs.

In photos | Dancing with the demoiselles in Khichan, Rajasthan

Nearly 25 crore people will participate in the all-India strike on January 8, 2020, the central trade unions claimed as they called for 'Bharath Bandh' against the government's 'anti-people' policies. Life came to a halt in several parts of the nation following the strike. Most shops, business establishments and markets were shut. Public transport was largely off the roads.

In pictures: Trade unions’ Bharat bandh affects life

Minefield The Kali temple in Jharia is surrounded by coal mines.

Breathing fire | On hot coals at Jharia coal fields

The new signage of Telangana High Court, in Hyderabad.

2019: an eventful year for Telangana State

