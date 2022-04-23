Suman Bery appointed NITI Aayog vice-chairman

Suman K. Bery, vice-chairman of the NITI Aayog. Photo: Special Arrangement

April 23, 2022 00:28 IST

Government accepts resignation of Rajiv Kumar

The government on Friday appointed Suman K Bery as the vice-chairman of the NITI Aayog following the resignation of Rajiv Kumar. Mr. Bery will take charge from May 1, 2022.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has accepted “the resignation of Rajiv Kumar and is relieving him from the post of the Vice-Chairperson, NITI Aayog, with effect from April 30, 2022,” an official order said.

Mr. Kumar took over as the vice-chairman of the Aayog in August 2017 after the then vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya exited the government think tank to return to academics. The reason for Mr. Kumar’s resignation could not be ascertained.

Mr. Bery had earlier served as the Director-General (Chief Executive) of the National Council of Applied Economic Research, New Delhi. He was also a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, Statistical Commission and the Reserve Bank of India's Technical Advisory Committee on Monetary Policy.