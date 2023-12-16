India, Oman in talks for comprehensive economic partnership agreement

December 16, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India and Oman are on track to sign a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on December 16. Welcoming Sultan Haitham bin Tarik the ruler of Oman to his first State visit to India, Prime Minister Modi said that presence of large number of Indians in Oman is a living example of the healthy relation between the two countries.

“Our proximity is not just geographical and indeed reflects in our thousands of years old trade and cultural links. This also reflects in the way, we always give first priority to each other,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his speech welcoming the ruler of Oman. In a briefing after the official meeting, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra informed that the this is the first State visit by a Omani ruler in 26 years.

Sultan Haitham bin Tarik took charge in 2020 after the death of Sultan Qaboos who was known for his friendly attitude to India. The same year, Sultan Qaboos was honoured with the Gandhi Peace Prize by India. Bilateral discussion held at the Hyderabad House included discussion about the situation in Israel and the Palestinians, Mr. Kwatra said explaining that India is closely following the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foreign Secretary Kwatra informed that the two sides have agreed on a vision document that covers several sectors vital for upgrading relationship. Eight areas like digital connectivity, medical tourism, maritime security, hospitality, agriculture, food security are some of the areas that the vision document has focused on.

Mr. Kwatra also highlighted that India is “constantly monitoring” the maritime situation near Oman and Yemen because of increased threats to the commercial shipping vessels because of the retaliatory activities by the Yemen military forces that have in recent weeks targeted Israeli shipping vessels.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT