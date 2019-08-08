Sukhoi fighter jet crashes in Tezpur, pilots safe

A Sukhoi-30 (Su-30MKI) fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Tezpur on August 8. Both pilots have ejected safely.

“This evening a Su-30 aircraft on a routine training mission from Tezpur crashed in the local flying area,” the IAF said in a statement.

Both pilots ejected safely from the aircraft and have been rescued, IAF added. A Court of Inquiry will ascertain cause of the accident.

Su-30MKI is the mainstay of the IAF and the most modern fighter aircraft in the IAF inventory. India has contracted 272 Su-30MKIs from Russia and have been inducted since 1997.