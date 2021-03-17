Sukhbir Singh Badal tests positive

CHANDIGARH

17 March 2021 04:32 IST

Shiromani Akali Dal president and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“'I would like to inform everyone that I have tested Covid positive. My health is fine and as per protocol I have isolated myself. I request those who came in contact with me during the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested for Covid-19,” he said in a tweet.

SAD later announced the postponement of its protest rallies under the ‘Punjab Mangda Jawab’ campaign demanding that the ruling Congress government answer for not keeping its promises made during the 2017 Assembly polls.

Party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said fresh dates for the rallies would be announced in due time. “Tomorrow’s rally scheduled to be held at Mukerian has also been postponed,” he said in a statement.