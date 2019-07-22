Suit against Ratan Tata quashed

The Bombay High Court on Monday quashed the criminal proceedings initiated by a magistrate against industrialist Ratan Tata and directors of Tata Sons after Nusli Wadia filed a complaint.

A Division Bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre was hearing a petition filed by Mr. Tata, Ajay Piramal, Amit Chandra, Ishaat Hussain, Nitin Nohria, Ranendra Sen, Vijay Singh, Venu Srinivasan, Ralf Speth, N. Chandrasekharan and F.N. Subedar to quash all criminal proceedings against them in a defamation suit.

On December 17, 2018, the magistrate court at Ballard Pier issued notices to Mr. Tata and others. They have been accused of making defamatory statements against Mr. Wadia after the removal of Cyrus Mistry as the chairman of the Tata Group in 2016.

These included that “Mr. Wadia was acting against the interests of the Tata Group and was acting in concert with the former manager designed to cause harm to the Tata Group despite being an independent director on the Board of a few Tata companies.”

Tata Sons had also said, “Mr. Wadia is acting without bona fides and putting the future of Tata Steel and its employees in grave jeopardy.” He was also accused of “not conducting himself independently and had been galvanising the independent directors and acting prejudicially”.

They have been charged with Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Defence plea

On April 18, senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Mr. Tata, told the Division Bench that the case had been filed with non-application of mind as it was the fallout of a corporate dispute between Mr. Tata and Mr. Wadia, who is a strong supporter of Mr. Mistry.

He said the complaint was not defamatory per se and relied upon letters and minutes of the meeting circulated by Tata Sons to its group companies. He said those were sent seeking Mr. Wadia’s removal as he was acting against the company’s interest.