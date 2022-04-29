Suggest reforms in banking and other sectors, PM Modi tells business leaders
Inaugurating the three-day Global Patidar Business Summit 2022 in Surat, the PM also asked them to point out the shortcomings.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, April 29, 2022, asked the business community to form a team of entrepreneurs and experts to suggest reforms in banking and other sectors and to point out the shortcomings.
Speaking after virtually inaugurating the three-day Global Patidar Business Summit 2022 here, he also said the government was working on creating conducive atmosphere for ordinary people to become entrepreneurs.
"I urge you to form a team of entrepreneurs and experts to suggest shortcomings and reforms in banking and other sectors and how to change it," Mr. Modi told the business leaders from Patidar community.
"Government is working to create an atmosphere in which anyone coming from a very ordinary family can become an entrepreneur, dream about being one and take pride in it," he added.
