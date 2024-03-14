ADVERTISEMENT

Sudha Murty takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

March 14, 2024 02:12 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - New Delhi

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath in his chamber in Parliament House. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal was also present on the occasion

PTI

Philanthropist and author Sudha Murty takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP, being administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar as Leader of the House Piyush Goyal looks on, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Thursday, March 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Engineer-turned-philanthropist Sudha Murty on March 14 took oath as Rajya Sabha MP in the presence of her husband N R Narayana Murthy.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath in his chamber in Parliament House. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal was also present on the occasion.

Ms. Murty, 73, the former chairperson of Infosys Foundation and the author of several books, mostly for children, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on International Women's Day last Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She is also renowned for her contribution to Kannada and English literature and is a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar, the Padma Shri (2006) and the Padma Bhushan (2023).

Ms. Murty, who was the first woman engineer to have worked with TELCO, is famously known to have provided the seed capital of ₹10,000 from her emergency funds to her husband to start Infosys, which now has a market cap of over $80 billion.

Her daughter Akshata is married to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Rajya Sabha

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US