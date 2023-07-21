Sudden deaths of youth have been reported after COVID-19: Health Ministry in Lok Sabha 

July 21, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sudden death of some youth after COVID-19 have been reported but at present there is no sufficient evidence to confirm the cause of such deaths, said the Health Ministry in Lok Sabha on Friday adding that to ascertain the facts regarding the apprehension of rising cases of cardiac arrest after the pandemic, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is conducting three different studies.

Responding to question by members Ravindra Kushwaha and Khagen Murmu, the Ministry in its statement said that the ICMR was studying factors associated with sudden deaths among adults aged 18- 45 years, effect of COVID-19 vaccine on thrombotic events in this population and establishing the cause in sudden unexplained death in the young through virtual and physical autopsy.

It added that to address the health issues related to cardiovascular disease, the Health Department also provided technical and financial support to the States/Union Territories under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NPNCD).

“Cardiovascular disease is an integral part of NPNCD and the programme includes strengthening infrastructure, human resource development, health promotion, population-based screening of 30 years and above population under Ayushman Bharat Health Wellness Centre and early diagnosis and management etc,’‘ said the Ministry. Under NPNCD, 724 District NCD Clinics, 210 District Cardiac Care Units, 326 District Day Care Centres and 6,110 Community Health Centre NCD Clinics had been set up, it added.

