ADVERTISEMENT

Sudan crisis: 231 Indians reach Ahmedabad from Jeddah

May 02, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi welcomed these Indians at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport upon their arrival here from Jeddah

PTI

Indians evacuated from violence-hit Sudan under ‘Operation Kaveri’, upon their arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: PTI

As many as 231 Indians, including 208 Gujarat residents, who were evacuated from strife-torn African nation Sudan under the Centre’s ‘Operation Kaveri’, landed at Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday, said a State Government official. 

ALSO READ
Operation Kaveri: Another flight carrying 231 Indian passengers from Sudan reaches New Delhi

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, who handles Non-Resident Gujarati (NRG) division of the State Government, welcomed these Indians at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport upon their arrival here from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on a special flight, said the official. 

Also Read: Despite truce, Sudan near ‘breaking point’, says UN

These 231 Indians included 208 Gujarat residents, 13 from Punjab and 10 from Rajasthan, the official said. 

ALSO READ
Operation Kaveri | India brings home 754 more citizens from Sudan

Under ‘Operation Kaveri’, India has been taking its citizens in buses from the conflict zones of Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they are being taken to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on Indian Air Force’s heavy-lift transport aircraft and Indian Navy’s ships. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

From Jeddah, the Indians are being brought back home on either commercial flights or IAF’s aircraft. 

India has set up separate control rooms in Jeddah, Port Sudan and the India embassy in Khartoum has been coordinating with them besides being in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs’ headquarters in Delhi. 

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country’s army and a paramilitary group that has reportedly left around 400 people dead. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Ahmedabad / Sudan

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US