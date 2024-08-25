ADVERTISEMENT

'Such clarity on census delayed for over three years': Congress on Amit Shah

Published - August 25, 2024 10:38 am IST - New Delhi

Listing phase of the census and the exercise to update the National Population Register were scheduled to be carried out across the country from April 1 to September 30, 2020, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak

PTI

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Congress on Sunday (August 25, 2024) took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks that an announcement on a census would be made once it was finalised, saying "such clarity on a census that has already been delayed for over three years".

ADVERTISEMENT

The Opposition party's remarks came a day after Mr. Shah said the decadal census exercise would be carried out at an appropriate time and an announcement made when it was decided.

Also Read:Centre debates taking caste count during Census

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The self-styled Chanakya has just dropped a bombshell. Yesterday, in Chhattisgarh, he let out a top secret. He said that the census will be carried out at an appropriate time and that an announcement will be made for it when it is decided." "Wow. Such clarity on a census that has already been delayed for over 3 years!" Ramesh said in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The house listing phase of the census and the exercise to update the National Population Register were scheduled to be carried out across the country from April 1 to September 30, 2020, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The census will be carried out at an appropriate time. We will make an announcement for it when it is decided," Shah said at a press conference in Raipur while replying to a question on it.

Also Read: The case for caste census in India | Explained

The census operation continues to be on hold and the government has not yet announced a new schedule for it.

Several opposition parties have been demanding a "caste census". However, there has been no announcement by the government so far on this politically-significant issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US