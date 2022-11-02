Image by NASA shows craters that were formed by a September 5, 2021, meteoroid impact on Mars, the first to be detected by InSight.

Mars InSight lander, National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) spacecraft, is nearing its end. But even in its dying days, the spacecraft and the scientists associated with it are making remarkable discoveries. On December 24, 2021, the spacecraft had detected a magnitude 4 marsquake on the red planet, and almost a year later, the scientists have figured out the cause for the quake – a meteoroid strike, “estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos”.

Scientists used before-and-after images from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) and spotted a new young crater, which eventually led them to determine that the quake was caused due to the impact from a meteoroid.

According to a paper published in Science, two impact craters, over 130 meters in diameter, formed on Mars during the second half of 2021. These are the two largest fresh impact craters discovered since MRO began operations 16 years ago. A thin atmosphere on Mars also contributed to the large impact – similar meteors might have burned in earth’s atmosphere.

New craters also expose materials that are hidden below the surface of the planet. This impact revealed large chunks of ice at 35°N, the lowest latitude at which ice has been directly observed on Mars.

The 2021 marsquake was also the first to have surface waves – a seismic wave that ripples on the top of the planet’s crust. The surface waves have thrown some light on the structure of Mars, which has volcanic and sedimentary rocks and subsurface ice in different regions of the planet. Subsurface ice can prove to be crucial for future human missions to Mars.

Meanwhile, InSight’s power generation continues to decline. The solar panels on the spacecraft have become covered with dust, leaving the spacecraft with little power to survive and no means to recharge. Its end is expected to come in the next few weeks.

