HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Substance abuse defined as mental illness in Mental Health Care Act, Centre tells Lok Sabha

The Social Justice Ministry’s campaign to reduce drug demand, treating addicts as victims, runs in tandem with the Home Ministry’s action to prosecute drug suppliers and traffickers, Minister says

March 21, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Pratima Bhowmik, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.

Pratima Bhowmik, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment. | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

The Mental Health Care Act, 2017 defines substance abuse disorders as mental illness, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, in response to a question about whether the government recognised this.

Responding to a question from YSRCP MP P.V. Midhun Reddy, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik cited the definition for mental illness from the legislation and said that “substance abuse disorders are included in the definition of mental illness in India”.

The Union government’s measures to address this issue come under the umbrella of the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR). This involves running the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in 372 vulnerable districts, 340 integrated rehabilitation centres for addicts, 48 community-based peer-led intervention centres, and 71 outreach and drop-in centres.

‘Addicts are victims’

In addition to this, the government said that it supported the setting up of 46 addiction treatment facilities as part of a programme currently running under the aegis of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. 

The Social Justice Ministry allocated ₹200 crore to the NAPDDR programme in 2022-23, increasing funding in the next fiscal year to ₹311 crore.

At a recent event in New Delhi where new addiction treatment centres were being virtually inaugurated, MoS Home Nityanand Rai had said that the Social Justice Ministry’s campaign to reduce drug demand was running in tandem with the Home Ministry’s coordinated action against drug suppliers and traffickers. Mr. Rai said that this was in keeping with Home Minister Amit Shah’s call to treat addicts as victims and prosecute suppliers and traffickers.

Related Topics

mental illness / Lok Sabha

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.