Subrata Bakshi takes oath as Rajya Sabha member
Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Bakshi on Monday took oath as a member of Rajya Sabha.
Mr. Bakshi, who was elected to the Upper House from West Bengal last year, took oath in Bengali.
After the oath, he greeted Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and signed the members' register.
Welcoming him, Mr. Naidu noted that Mr. Bakshi was earlier a Lok Sabha.
