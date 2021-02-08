National

Subrata Bakshi takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

Subrata Bakshi. File Photo.
PTI New Delhi 08 February 2021 11:40 IST
Updated: 08 February 2021 11:56 IST

Mr. Bakshi, who was elected to the Upper House from West Bengal last year, took oath in Bengali.

Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Bakshi on Monday took oath as a member of Rajya Sabha.

After the oath, he greeted Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and signed the members' register.

Welcoming him, Mr. Naidu noted that Mr. Bakshi was earlier a Lok Sabha.

