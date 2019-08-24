Subramanian Swamy asks to halt Kartarpur project

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Saturday demanded that the work on the Kartarpur corridor be immediately stopped, voicing apprehension about Pakistan’s intentions.

“There should not be any talks with Pakistan, keeping in view the interest of our country. In my opinion, the work on the Kartarpur project should be stopped. Whatever work has been done, let it be stopped there. We should not have any dialogue or relations with Pakistan,” he told journalists here.

The corridor will connect Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan’s Narowal district with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab. In Kartarpur Sahib, Guru Nanak Dev spent the last 18 years of his life. India and Pakistan agreed to lay the corridor in November last year.

Dr. Swamy said he understood the sentiments of the Sikhs and, in fact, had always supported the community. “The Sikhs need to understand the bad intentions of Pakistan,” he said.