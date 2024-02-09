GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students with Type-1 diabetes can carry insulin pumps, glucometers in exam hall, says CBSE

February 09, 2024 04:09 am | Updated 04:09 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
CBSE reviewed facilities extended to these students with the help of experts and decided that self-medication and testing facilities should be made available in board examination halls for Class 10 and Class 12 for Type-1 diabetes students. File | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Students suffering from Type-1 diabetes will be allowed to carry insulin pumps, glucometers and glucose testing strips inside the examination hall, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said in it’s latest circular.

CBSE reviewed facilities extended to these students with the help of experts and decided that self-medication and testing facilities should be made available in board examination halls for Class 10 and Class 12 for Type-1 diabetes students.

Students can also carry sugar tablets, chocolate, candy, fruit, snacks and any high protein diet as well as medicines as per doctor’s prescription.

Students will have to carry an undertaking by parents that they are carrying an insulin pump and the continuous glucose monitoring device and that it is not a communication device which may hamper the safety of the exam. The exam centre superintendent has to be informed a day prior that the student is carrying these devices, Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE Controller of Examinations, stated in the circular.

