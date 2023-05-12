HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students used to get bookish knowledge, NEP will change that: PM Modi

Speaking at the 29th Biennial Conference of All India Primary Teachers’ Federation in Gujarat, Mr. Modi said Google can give data and information but the role of teachers is to be the mentors of students

May 12, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - GANDHINAGAR

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on May 12, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on May 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 said that earlier students used to get “kitabi gyan” (bookish knowledge) but the New Education Policy will change that.

Speaking at the 29th Biennial Conference of All India Primary Teachers’ Federation in Gujarat, Mr. Modi said Google can give data and information but the role of teachers is to be the mentors of students.

“Earlier, we used to give just ‘ kitabi gyan’ to our students, but this will change with the introduction of the New Education Policy,” Mr. Modi said.

The PM stressed the need for giving primary education to students in their mother tongue and said NEP has made provisions for it.

Mr. Modi said he has never been a teacher in his life but has been a lifelong student, who has studied social situations minutely. He said that during his meetings with world leaders, some of them told him that their teachers were from India.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.