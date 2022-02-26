Indian students stranded near Ukraine-Poland border without food, water

Worried parents seek government support for their evacuation

Parents of the students stranded near the Ukraine-Poland border have demanded urgent intervention of the Indian government to evacuate them to safety. As Poland has closed the air space, parents are a worried lot.

Expressing concern about the safety of the students, sheltered in an old school about 12 km from the Shehyni border crossing between Ukraine and Poland, Jofi Joseph of Kannara, parent of Catherine Jofi, one of the stranded students, says students do not have sufficient food or water to survive.

According to Catherine Jofi, a fourth-year student of Stepan Gzhytskyi National University of Veterinary Medicine and Biotechnologies, Lviv, they went to the Rava Ruska border on a directive of the embassy on Thursday night. Rava Ruska is a land border crossing between Ukraine and Poland on the Ukrainian side.

The first batch of Indian students left Chernivtsi in a bus for the Ukraine-Romania border. The Embassy of India in Kyiv announced that the evacuation was being organised with the joint effort of the Indian embassies in Romania, Hungary and Poland The First batch of Indian students leave Chernivtsi for Ukraine-Romania border. The Indian Embassy is co-ordinating to bring back Indians by road On February 26 afternoon more than 470 students will exit the Ukraine and enter Romania through the Porubne-Siret Border. “We are moving Indians located at the border to neighbouring countries for onward evacuation. Efforts are underway to relocate Indians coming from the hinterland,” said Indian Embassy in Ukraine Medical students from Ivano Frankvisk National Medical University in Ukraine, waiting to be evacuated by the Indian Embassy Alone in his apartment and every bit scared, former Indian national rapid chess champion Anwesh Upadhyaya is one among the several of his compatriots stuck in Ukraine amid a Russian invasion and is desperately hoping to be evacuated from the country which has been his home since 2012. The 30-year old, who is doing an apprenticeship in gastroenterology at a Kyiv hospital, had planned to return to India in March. But with Russia launching military operations on Thursday, flights have been suspended and he is unsure of what is in store. “Did not expect this intensification. It is a full-scale military invasion. Never imagined this,” the 2017 national rapid chess champion told PTI from Kyiv. Nikitha, a student hailing from Chittoor district. A video message of the third-year medicine student of Bogomolets National Medical College in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, spread like wildfire in Chittoor. In the message, Nikitha, who hails from B. Kothakota village of Madanapalle division, said the situation in Ukraine was “very critical, with sounds of missiles and bombings.” She said the students were not able to withdraw cash from the ATMs despite waiting for hours. Shortage of groceries and non-availability of flights added to their woes. She sought immediate intervention of the Indian and Ukrainian governments to evacuate the students to safer places Shyam Kumar (right) was asleep in his rented apartment in Odessa, Ukraine, when a loud explosion rang through his ears around 5 a.m. “I first thought it may be a road accident, but soon realised that war is now a reality,” he told The Hindu on February 14, as Russia began military operations in Ukraine. A fifth-year medical student of the Odessa National Medical University and a resident of Kakkanad, Kerala, Mr. Shyam Kumar immediately opened news channels and saw images of explosions and aerial attacks in major Ukrainian cities. “We later learnt that the railway station and other vital installations in Odessa were hit,” he said. K.K. Manjunath from Kushalnagar, whose son Chandan M. Gowda (in picture) is in his third year of medicine at Kharkiv National Medical University in Ukraine, said, “My son and a few others from Karnataka have been holed up in an apartment since February 24. They are also alerted by the local authorities to move to either bunkers, the metro station or to the basement in case of any impending danger,” said Mr. Manjunath In western Ukraine, on Wednesday, Ayush Kumar was trying to book a flight back to India for March. On February 24 morning, he was stocking up groceries and essentials instead. A resident of Uttar Pradesh, the second-year medical student at the Danylo Halytsky lviv National Medical University, Lviv, said over phone, “I was trying to leave for India and I was looking for a flight. Today, the airspace is closed. The situation is not as dangerous as in eastern Ukraine. But we are on alert. We were told to keep a stock of groceries and water and prepare a small backpack with documents” Alagulakshmi Sivakumar from Telugu Street in Coimbatore, a third-year medical student of Bogomolets National Medical University in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, said in a voice note that she, along with 11 friends sought shelter in the university hostel as staying in their apartment was not safe. “We are hearing blasts. There was an intelligence about possible missile attack around 3 a.m. [on February 25] and we could not sleep. We all stayed up till 6 a.m. We heard blasts 10 minutes before,” Ms. Sivakumar said in the voice note sent at 7 a.m. On February 24 morning, sirens were sounded across Ukraine while explosions were reported in cities such as Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lutsk among many others. For Priyanka Gurumallesh (fourth from left) of Mysuru, a second year MBBS student of Bukovinian State Medical University, in Chernivtsi, western Ukraine, the trip back home could not have been more timely. She reached Mysuru at 3 am. on Wednesday and within 24 hours the main airport at Kyiv from where international flights fly out of Ukraine, was shut down. “’When we left Ukraine the situation did not seem as alarming but television news reports this morning came as a shock’’, said Priyanka who is one of the thousands of Indians who study in BSMU. Many Indian students stranded in Ukraine have taken refuge in the basement to escape Russia’s bombing raids. This is a college hostel at Kyiv in Ukraine

“After reaching there, we were told that we need to have our own vehicle to cross the border. Though we tried to get a lift, we failed. Then the embassy told us we need to go to the Shehyni border, which is more than 90 km from Rava Ruska. As we didn’t get any taxi, we walked back around 12 km and took a taxi to reach Shehyni. Taxi driver dropped us almost 50 km from the Shehyni border. We walked 32 km, then the embassy asked us not to come to the border and stay wherever we are. We took refuge in an old school with the help of some volunteers,” says Catherine.

“Some of our friends who reached the border have been standing in a queue since yesterday. “The weather is so cold, even water is freezing.” Except for a few chairs and an electric point, the shelter does not have any facility.

“Children are so tired. They don’t have enough food or water with them. They are surviving on biscuits given by local people. Their legs are swollen and hurting from walking almost 70 km. Without medical care, they may not be able to survive,” Jaimon Joseph of Nandikkara, parent of Lijo Jaimon, another stranded student, expressed his concern.

“Students have been trying to contact the embassy but the response of officials has been poor,” the parents alleged.

“Now, they have been asked to return to their university, which is 80 km away. But there are no vehicles available. They are trying to contact their university but no one is picking up the phone. It is learnt that the area is in the red zone now,” says Mr. Jofi.

If they are not evacuated urgently their lives are at risk, the parents fear.

Amalendu Santhosh of Anthikkad, final year MBBS student of Ivano – Frankivsk National Medical University, has been evacuated to the Hungary border, according to her mother Preeja Santhosh. “It is said that there is a huge rush on the border,” she expressed her concern.

“One of our friends, Tony Shaji from Kottayam, is trapped in Chernihiv. He is not able to contact the embassy. Severe shelling is happening near the hotel where he stays,” says Amalendu.