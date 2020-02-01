Students seek action against Nagaland Deputy CM

Nagaland’s civil service aspirants and a students’ union have written to Governor R.N. Ravi to take action against Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton for claiming to have manipulated interviews of the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC).

They have also asked NPSC Chairman T.S. Angami to resign on moral grounds since “the unemployed youth of Nagaland have been studying hard to clear the competitive exam only to learn it is the Deputy CM who decides the result”.

Mr. Patton, also the BJP Legislature Party leader, denied having made the claim at a conference of the Lotha Students’ Union at Maratchu in the Wokha district on January 28. He said his speech in the Lotha tribal dialect had been misinterpreted to mean he facilitated backdoor appointment when “I only stressed NPSC could not be manipulated in a different context”.

In a letter to the Governor on behalf of the civil service aspirants, former president of Sumi (tribe) Students’ Union Vicca S. Aye said they have a verified audio of the speech in which he asked aspirants to approach him after clearing the written examinations for the NPSC.

“He said he will be able to manage the interview and help the aspirants get through,” Mr. Aye wrote, requesting the Governor to issue a statement of condemnation and penalise Mr. Patton.

The Deputy Chief Minister also rubbed the Lotha community on the wrong by allegedly referring to the people of Ralan area in the district as ‘Miya’ for not having voted for him in the Assembly election. Bordering Assam, Ralan had in 2014 seen violent clashes between the local Nagas and the Adivasis mostly employed as tea plantation workers.

“As a Lotha Naga, he [Mr. Patton] should have some self-respect and know who the Lothas are. The people of Ralan area demand an unconditional apology,” said Hayithung Kikon, chairman of the Ralan Area Lotha Hoho.

Hoho is the traditional body specific to each Naga tribe.

Mr. Patton and the Wokha district unit of the BJP denied making any derogatory remark and said his words were twisted via social media.