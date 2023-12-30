Students question Centre’s decision not to hike Maulana Azad scholarships

December 30, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - New Delhi

Researchers and doctoral students from about 30 universities across the country have written separate letters to Union Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani to increase the scholarships under Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF). The students allege disparity as the scholarship amount for all the other research fellowships was increased recently, while that of MANF — given to scholars from six notified minority communities — remained the same.

Ms. Irani had recently announced in Parliament the Centre’s decision to discontinue MANF citing the overlapping of various similar scholarships.

All India Research Scholars Association (AIRSA), an organisation of researchers, said in their letter to Ms. Irani that research plays a pivotal role in the socio-economic development of the country and that investing in research and fostering research fellowships is crucial. “The scheme was like a blessing for the minority students falling below creamy layer income to encourage them to pursue higher education like Ph.D. and M.Phil. without worrying about financial constraints,” the letter said.

The researchers said the last revision of the scholarship was made in 2019; all other scholarships distributed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and other Ministries such as the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and Ministry of Tribal Affairs faced another revision this year. The fellowship amount of the various UGC-approved schemes has been hiked from ₹31,000 to ₹37,000 for junior researchers and from ₹35,000 to ₹42,000 for senior researchers from January 01, 2023.

MANF scholars from across 30 universities such as the Jamia Millia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University, Gauhati University, Sardar Patel University, Aliah University, University of Calicut, Baba Ghulam shah Badshah University, Chaudhary Charan Singh University, HSNC University, Kumaon University and IIMT University have urged Ms. Irani and her Ministry, the nodal agency for distribution of MANF, to expedite the MANF hike process and disburse the fellowship on a monthly basis.

Student outfits of Opposition parties — such as the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and the Students Federation of India (SFI) — have also taken up the matter. “After discontinuing the MANF for upcoming batches, the BJP-led Union government is continuing discrimination against minority students by selectively not increasing the amount for existing MANF fellows,” said SFI general secretary Mayukh Biswas.

“The selective withholding of MANF is highly communal and targets students belonging to minority communities. The BJP government’s attempt is politically motivated and will severely affect the future of a significant section of research scholars in the country,” he added.

President of NSUI in Jamia Millia Islamia, N.S. Abdul Hameed urged Ms. Irani to consider an immediate hike in the MANF scholarship to bring it in line with the revised rates of other fellowships. “This step would not only reflect a commitment to equality but also enhance the socio-economic conditions of the students who rely on MANF for their academic pursuits,” he said.