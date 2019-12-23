Students protesting in Delhi against U.P. deaths detained

National

The Muzaffarnagar district administration has constituted a special investigation cell to probe cases of violence during the protests.

Students protesting outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhavan in Delhi were detained by the police on December 23. The students were protesting the deaths of 16 people in the anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Muzaffarnagar district administration has constituted a special investigation cell to probe cases of violence during the protests. The cell will comprise 18 police personnel, including 13 inspectors.

In Uttar Pradesh, 16 people died and 263 police personnel were injured during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. Restrictions on mobile internet services is still in place in the state.

