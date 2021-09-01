Students back to classes

01 September 2021 12:35 IST

Students of classes 9-12 in Tamil Nadu and Delhi returned to schools after they reopened on September 1 following a long hiatus due to COVID-19

Schools across Tamil Nadu and Delhi reopened for Classes 9 to 12 on Wednesday. Senior students were last on campus in April this year before schools were shut again in Tamil Nadu on account of the second wave of COVID-19.

Following a marked improvement in the Covid situation in the national capital, the Delhi government on August 27 had announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions would reopen from September 1.

