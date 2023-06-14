HamberMenu
Student from Hyderabad murdered in London 

Family members of Kontham Tejaswini Reddy said they were informed that she was she breathed her last while undergoing emergency treatment for stab injuries at a hospital in London.

June 14, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old woman from the city who was pursuing higher education in London was murdered at her residence in Neeld Crescent, Wembley, at around 10 a.m. (BST) on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Family members of Kontham Tejaswini Reddy, here at Brahmanapalle in Hayathnagar, on Wednesday said they were informed that she was attacked at her shared accommodation and she breathed her last while undergoing emergency treatment for stab injuries.

Ms. Reddy had gone to the United Kingdom in March last year to pursue Masters.

According to BBC News, London, along with Ms. Reddy another woman was also attacked in the scene. She was taken to a hospital, treated for stab injuries and was stable.

The UK Metropolitan Police, on its website, announced the arrest of a 23-year-old Brazilian man as a suspect in the murder and an investigation was underway.

More details are awaited.

