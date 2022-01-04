Student arrested in Bulli Bai app case

Mumbai

Mumbai police in the process of bringing another suspect from Uttarakhand

The Mumbai police on January 4 arrested an engineering student in the Bulli Bai app case.

Vishal Kumar, 21, was detained by the Cyber Cell on January 3 evening. He has been arrested under Sections 153 (wantonly provoking with intent to cause riot), 509 (insulting modesty of a woman), 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman with intention to outrage modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Mr. Kumar, it is reported, did not create the content, but allegedly shared it online.

Mumbai police is in the process of bringing another suspect, a woman from Uttarakhand, to Mumbai.