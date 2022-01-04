National

Student arrested in Bulli Bai app case

The Mumbai police on January 4 arrested an engineering student in the Bulli Bai app case.

Vishal Kumar, 21, was detained by the Cyber Cell on January 3 evening. He has been arrested under Sections 153 (wantonly provoking with intent to cause riot), 509 (insulting modesty of a woman), 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman with intention to outrage modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Mr. Kumar, it is reported, did not create the content, but allegedly shared it online.

Mumbai police is in the process of bringing another suspect, a woman from Uttarakhand, to Mumbai.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2022 4:21:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/student-arrested-in-bulli-bai-app-case/article38108368.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY