Stubble burning: Supreme Court summons Haryana Chief Cecretary

Published - October 16, 2024 11:48 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A farmer burns stubble (parali) after to remove paddy crop residues from a field. File photo use for representational purpose only.

A farmer burns stubble (parali) after to remove paddy crop residues from a field. File photo use for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) rapped the Haryana government over non-prosecution of violators found guilty of stubble burning and summoned the State Chief Secretary to appear before it on October 23.

A Bench headed by Justice Abhay S. Oka directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to take penal action against Haryana government officials for failure to take action against the violators.

The top court said CAQM has become a toothless tiger.

Further details of the order are awaited.

