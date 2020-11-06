National

Stubble burning: panel has begun work, Centre tells SC

The Union government informed the Supreme Court on Friday that the new Commission to check stubble burning by farmers in the adjoining States of Delhi would start functioning this day.

“The Commission will start functioning from today [November 6] itself”, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad A. Bobde.

Chief Justice Bobde said, “There are many Commissions working, but at the end they have to be effective”.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance of 2020 was promulgated by the Centre recently.

It is meant to both prevent and monitor stubble burning by farmers of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The air pollution caused by the indiscriminate burning of fields is choking Delhi.

Also read: Pusa bio-decomposer successful; will tell Supreme Court, says Kejriwal

Former Delhi Chief Secretary M.M. Kutty was appointed chairperson of this Commission.

Other members are: Mukesh Khare of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi; Ramesh K.J., Ex-Director General, India Meteorological Department; and A.K. Nautiyal, a joint secretary in the Ministry. Ajay Mathur, Director General, The Energy Resources Institute, and Ashish Dhawan of the Air Pollution Action Group have been appointed as representatives of NGOs.

“We have representation from NGOs. They are experts in the field”, Mr. Mehta submitted.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Bobde reminded that it was for the government to take timely steps to stop pollution. The government had the resources and money. “Ultimately we are a court of law. A court of law has limitations, not of power, but functionality”, he remarked.

‘Pollution has worsened in Delhi’

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for petitioners, said the pollution had worsened in Delhi. “This is a public health issue and there is some sense of urgency in this matter. Something drastic needs to be done”, he submitted.

Also read: Bio-decomposer technique a success, claims Kejriwal

The court agreed to hear the case on reopening after Deepavali vacations the whole of next week.

In its pre-Dussehra order, on October 16, the apex court appointed its former judge, Justice Madan B. Lokur, to a one-man committee to monitor/prevent stubble burning in U.P., Haryana and Punjab.

But the decision was put on hold shortly thereafter when Mr. Mehta informed the Bench about the ordinance.

On October 16, the court asked Justice Lokur with the help of student volunteer forces deployed from the National Cadet Corps, National Service Scheme and Bharat Scouts and Guides, to protect Delhi NCR from air pollution caused by stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and U.P. this winter.

