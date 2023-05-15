HamberMenu
Strict action will be taken against perpetrators of Manipur violence, says Amit Shah

The series of meetings were held on Sunday and Monday

May 15, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - New Delhi

Vijaita Singh
Manipur CM N Biren Singh speaks with the media about his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over recent violence in Manipur, in Imphal, on May 15, 2023.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh speaks with the media about his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over recent violence in Manipur, in Imphal, on May 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on May 15, held a series of meetings with Chief Minister of Manipur, representatives of Meitei and Kuki community and other stakeholders to review the measures taken for restoring peace in the State.

During the meetings Mr. Shah reviewed the measures taken for restoring peace in Manipur that has witnessed violent clashes between two ethnic communities. He directed strict action against the perpetrators of violence and assured complete support and help of the central government for ensuring lasting peace, said a MHA statement.

Mr. Shah assured that the government would take all measures to protect various communities in the Sstate. He urged discussion with all factions and spread the message of peace and assured that justice would be done. He stressed on expediting process of relief and rehabilitation so as to minimise the suffering of the people.

