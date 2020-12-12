Street vendor loan beneficiaries to be enrolled in other schemes

NEW DELHI

12 December 2020 05:34 IST

Beneficiaries of the government’s loan scheme for street vendors, PM-SVANidhi, would be profiled and enrolled into other schemes for holistic socio-economic development, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

HUA secretary Durga Shanker Mishra launched the programme of socio-economic profiling of the beneficiaries by the Quality Council of India. In the first phase, beneficiaries from 125 cities would be profiled and enrolled into other government schemes if they are eligible.

The PM-SVANidhi scheme was launched in June as part of the government’s COVID-19 economic recovery measures. Street vendors can avail of loans of up to ₹10,000 under the scheme, which has so far disbursed about 10 lakh loans.

