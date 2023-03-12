Stray dogs kill two brothers in national capital in span of three days

March 12, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - New Delhi

In a tragic turn of events, two brothers allegedly died in stray dog attacks in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area in the span of three days. The deceased have been identified as Anand, 7, who was killed on Friday and Aditya, 5, who died on Sunday after being attacked a day earlier.

According to Delhi Police, on Friday afternoon, they received information that Anand from Rangpuri Pahadi Basti, a slum in South Delhi, was missing. A search was launched and around 5 p.m., the child was found dead with multiple injuries, apparently caused by animal bite. Police found injuries on the boy’s face, legs and chest. The body was found in a forest area near his house.

“Inquiry with neighbours and local residents revealed that there were many stray dogs inside the forest area which attack goats and pigs,” police said.

However, the incident took another tragic turn when Anand’s younger sibling Aditya too was mauled to death by a pack of dogs, the next day, even before the police could complete their investigation into Anand’s death.

“Aditya went to relieve himself near the bushes where he was attached by the dogs. He was declared dead in the hospital,” the police said on Sunday.

The mother of the boys, Sushma, was inconsolable. Never in her wildest dream had she thought that such a fate would befall her, when she moved to Delhi eight months ago, from Allahabad

After moving to the national capital, Sushma said she started living with her sister at Rangpuri Pahadi Basti. She managed to get a job in a nearby beauty parlour and also admitted her children to school.

“My husband is mentally unstable. My sister asked me to come here so that I can give my children a better life. If I had known something like this would happen to my children, I would have never come to Delhi,” said the wailing mother while talking to The Hindu.

With local political leaders and activists starting to gather outside her tin-shed house, with offers of help, Sushma says her focus now is on her only surviving child, nine-year-old Ansh.

“I don’t want anything [from the government]. My children were everything for me. Will you be able to get my kids back with money?” asked Sushma when a mediaperson asked her if she received any assistance from the government.

