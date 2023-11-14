HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stray dog enters Goa airport runway, forces Vistara flight to return to Bengaluru

The pilot was asked to “hold for sometime” as a stray dog was spotted on the runway of the Dabolim Airport but “he preferred to return to Bengaluru”

November 14, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST - Panaji

PTI
Image used for representation purpose only.

Image used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Vistara flight returned to Bengaluru without landing at the Dabolim Airport in Goa after a stray dog was spotted on the runway by the Air Traffic Controller, a senior official said on November 14.

The incident took place on Nov. 13 afternoon, he said.

The pilot was asked to “hold for sometime” as a stray dog was spotted on the runway of the Dabolim Airport but “he preferred to return to Bengaluru,” Goa airport’s director S.V.T. Dhanamjaya Rao told PTI.

The Dabolim Airport in Goa is part of the Navy’s INS Hansa base.

The Vistara flight UK 881 left from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 12.55 p.m. on Nov. 13 and returned at 3.05 p.m., sources said.

The flight again took off from Bengaluru at 4.55 p.m. and reached Goa at 6.15 p.m., they said.

On Nov. 13, Vistara in a post on X said, “Flight UK881 from Bengaluru to Goa (BLR-GOI) has been diverted to Bengaluru due to runway restriction at Goa (GOI) airport and is expected to arrive in Bengaluru at 1505 hrs.” In another post after two hours, it said, “Flight UK881 which was diverted to Bengaluru has departed from Bengaluru at 1655 hours and is expected to arrive in Goa at 1815 hours.” Mr. Rao said once in a while there are instances of a stray dog entering the runway but the area is cleared immediately by the ground staff. “This is the first such incident in my tenure of last one-and-a-half years,” he added.

Related Topics

air transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.