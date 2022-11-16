Strategy for future must be to prioritise sustainable, energy-efficient infrastructure: Puri

November 16, 2022 12:42 am | Updated November 15, 2022 10:45 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on November 15 said the strategy for the future must be to prioritise sustainable and energy-efficient infrastructure to advance the pace of development.

Speaking at the 63rd foundation day of the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), Mr. Puri said the company has made a name for itself as a trusted partner of the government to resolve difficult projects such as the stalled Amrapali project in Noida.

Looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'India@100' in this 'Amrit Kaal' of India's development, it is imperative that organisations such as NBCC adopt the latest construction standards to create sustainable and inclusive infrastructure, Mr. Puri said in a statement.

Founded in 1960 as the government's civil engineering enterprise, NBCC with its headquarters in Delhi celebrated its foundation day, the ministry said, adding that HUA secretary Manoj Joshi and other senior officials were present at the event.

During the event, the Housing Minister applauded the engagement of NBCC in several important infrastructure projects — be it the development of Delhi's first 'World Trade Centre' or the redevelopment of the iconic Pragati Maidan into a world-class 'Exhibition-Cum-Convention Centre'.

NBCC has already completed 3,500 units, and is on track to deliver all the flats by 2024, added Mr. Puri.

