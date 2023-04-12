ADVERTISEMENT

Story of Arif, sarus crane special; they should be reunited: Varun Gandhi

April 12, 2023 12:49 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST - New Delhi

Authorities intervened after the happy videos of the sarus crane and Arif went viral and took away the bird, arguing that it was unlawful for anyone to keep the bird in his or her possession

PTI

A still from the video showing the sarus crane fluttering around while Arif, a resident of Mandkha village of Amethi district, visited it recently in Kanpur zoo. Photo credit: @varungandhi80/Twitter

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on April 12 pitched for the release of a sarus crane from sanctuary and reuniting it with Arif Khan, who had rescued and nursed the bird for around a year before the forest department took it away citing laws.

U.P.’s ‘missing’ sarus crane that’s stirred up a hornet’s nest in the State’s politics

Their story is special, Mr. Gandhi tweeted with the video of the crane fluttering around excitedly in its enclosure while looking at Arif, a resident of Mandkha village of Amethi district, who visited it recently in Kanpur zoo.

Their happiness at seeing each other underscores the innocent and sacred love between the two friends, he said.

This beautiful bird is meant to fly freely and not to live in a cage, Mr. Gandhi added.

"It (bird) should be restored its sky, freedom and friend," the Pilibhit MP said.

Authorities had intervened after the happy videos of the sarus crane and its rescuer went viral and took away the bird, arguing that it was unlawful for anyone to keep the bird in his or her possession. They had also started legal proceedings against him.

The story has taken a political turn as opposition Samajwadi Party has come to Mr. Khan's support and criticised the government action.

