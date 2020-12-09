Stopped from campaigning again, says Mehbooba

‘Too much of democracy’ indeed, she says

Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti for the second consecutive day on Wednesday alleged that she was stopped from campaigning by the State administration for the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) polls.

“Illegally detained today (December 9) for the third time in less than a fortnight. Too much (of) democracy indeed. If my movements are curbed due to ‘security concerns’ then why are BJP ministers allowed to campaign freely in Kashmir while I’ve been asked to wait until the culmination of DDC elections?” Ms. Mufti tweeted, in an oblique reference to NITI Aayog chief Amitabh Kant’s remarks that “India is too much of a democracy”.

The authorities also stopped mediapersons from interacting with Ms. Mufti by erecting barricades on the high-profile Gupkar Road, housing the official residence, Fairview, of the former Chief Minister.

Earlier, Ms. Mufti was stopped from visiting the family of incarcerated PDP youth leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra in Pulwama. On Tuesday, Ms. Mufti's scheduled visit to “victed families” of Budwag was also disallowed.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and ex-Union minister Saifuddin Soz condemned the incarceration of Ms. Mufti. “She is put under house arrest illegally and undemocratically,” Mr. Soz said.

National Conference president, Farooq Abdullah, also criticised the authorities for the treatment meted out to Ms. Mufti. “Putting restrictions on mainstream political leaders has sadly become the order of the day. Ms. Mufti has been locked up inside her home once again. Such blatant violations of freedom to move, assemble and speak is a badge that the incumbent government wears proudly,” said Dr. Abdullah.