Stop religious gatherings that are enabling conversion: Allahabad HC

Rejecting the bail application of a person accused of religious conversion, the Allahabad High Court on July 1 observed that the majority population of the country would be in minority one day, if conversion at religious congregations is not stopped.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal, who was hearing the bail plea of one Kailash booked under Section 3/5(1) of the U.P. Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, said that Article 25 of the Constitution of India does not provide for religious conversion but only provides freedom of conscience and free profession, practice, and propagation of religion.

The court noted that serious allegations have been made against the accused, who, according to the complainant, was taking people from her village to attend religious gatherings in New Delhi, and most of them never returned home.

“Statements recorded by the I.O. of many other people clearly reveal, at this stage, that the applicant, Kailash, had been taking people to attend religious congregations held in New Delhi, where they were being converted to Christianity,” the court noted.

It further said that if this process continues, the majority population of this country will become a minority one day. Such religious congregations where conversions are taking place should be immediately stopped.

“It has come to the notice of this Court that unlawful conversion of people of SC/ST castes and other castes, to Christianity is rampant throughout Uttar Pradesh,” the court added while denying bail to the accused.

During the bail arguments, Saket Jaiswal, counsel of the accused, submitted in court that the victim, Ramphal, had not converted to Christianity, nor is he a Christian. He attended the Christian gathering with several other people.

Mr. Jaiswal also pointed out that Sonu Paster, who was conducting the religious gatherings, has already been enlarged on bail.