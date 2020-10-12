Stop ‘protecting’ accused, give justice to Hathras victim: Rahul Gandhi to U.P. govt

Though initially he didn’t understand why the State government was preventing him from going to Hathras, he understood the motive once he reached the victim’s family, says Mr. Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the Uttar Pradesh government should provide justice to the family of the Hathras victim instead of ‘protecting’ the accused.

“I want to tell the government through you, please start doing your work. Put the accused and criminals in jail and help the victims. It is not about one girl but the story of lakhs of girls”, he said in a video that is part of the Congress’s ‘Speak Up for Women Safety’ campaign.

‘Sheer injustice’

“Lakhs of women are looking towards the government but the government is not acting. All of us have to put pressure and change the society. What is happening to our Mothers and Sisters is sheer injustice”, he stated.

Though initially he didn’t understand why the State government was preventing him from going to Hathras, he understood the motive once he reached the victim’s family, he said.

“The moment I reached their house, it was clear to me that the U.P. government was trying to attack the family and protect the accused”, he alleged.