National

Stop petty politics over buses, Cong. tells U.P.

As the Congress and the Uttar Pradesh government engaged in a letter war over providing 1,000 buses to ferry migrant workers, the party on Tuesday urged the BJP and the Yogi Adityanath government to not indulge in ‘cheap politics’ and instead allow the buses to help the migrants stranded at the borders.

The Congress said the Uttar Pradesh government could put a photograph of Mr. Adityanath but allow the party to operate the 1,000 buses.

“Kindly allow the buses to ply migrants home and help them instead of embroiling them in cheap and petty politics,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Another spokesperson Surpriya Shrinate alleged that Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) were threatening bus owners after initially giving permission.

“This is clear double standards,” Ms. Shrinate said.

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said the Uttar Pradesh government was insensitive towards the migrants’ plight and was unnecessarily creating hurdles in ferrying them safely back home.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 3:56:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/stop-petty-politics-over-buses-cong-tells-up/article31627872.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY