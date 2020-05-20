Stop petty politics over buses, Cong. tells U.P.

As the Congress and the Uttar Pradesh government engaged in a letter war over providing 1,000 buses to ferry migrant workers, the party on Tuesday urged the BJP and the Yogi Adityanath government to not indulge in ‘cheap politics’ and instead allow the buses to help the migrants stranded at the borders.

The Congress said the Uttar Pradesh government could put a photograph of Mr. Adityanath but allow the party to operate the 1,000 buses.

“Kindly allow the buses to ply migrants home and help them instead of embroiling them in cheap and petty politics,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Another spokesperson Surpriya Shrinate alleged that Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) were threatening bus owners after initially giving permission.

“This is clear double standards,” Ms. Shrinate said.

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said the Uttar Pradesh government was insensitive towards the migrants’ plight and was unnecessarily creating hurdles in ferrying them safely back home.