Stop online sale of seat belt alarm blockers, Transport Ministry writes to Consumer Affairs Ministry

Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that the government is planning to make it mandatory for automakers to introduce a seat belt alarm system for rear seats as well

PTI New Delhi
September 08, 2022 04:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Representational image. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has written to the Consumer Affairs Ministry to ask e-commerce companies to stop selling devices designed to disable car seat belt alarms, a senior government official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official said the Central Consumer Protection Authority had sent notices to e-commerce companies selling devices designed to disable car seat belt alarms based on a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) complain in May this year.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that the government is planning to make it mandatory for automakers to introduce a seat belt alarm system for rear seats as well.

His comments came after former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident on Sunday after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It appears that Mistry, who was seated in the rear with his friend Jahangir Pandole, wasn’t wearing a seat belt and must have been thrown in front at great velocity as the speeding car crashed into a divider. Pandole also died in the accident.

Presently, it is mandatory for all vehicle manufacturers to provide seat belt reminders for front-seat passengers.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Although rear seat passengers not wearing a seat belt attracts a fine of ₹1,000 under Rule 138 (3) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), most people are either unaware of it or just ignore it.

Even traffic policemen seldom fine rear seat passengers for not wearing seat belts.

Earlier this week, Mr. Gadkari said, “I have travelled with chief ministers of four different States in the last one year. All of their drivers had clips installed in the cars that subverted the seat belt alarms in their cars.”

According to a recent Road Ministry report, the number of people killed and injured due to not wearing a seat belt during 2020 stood at 15,146 and 39,102, respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
road safety
road accident

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app